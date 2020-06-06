Jon Paul Gilbert, 54, of Scotia, NY, passed June 2nd peacefully in his sleep. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Jon Harvey Gilbert. Jon was a former research assistant at Education 21. He was an avid animal lover that has lived in the Capital Region for much of his adult life. He is survived by his daughter, Miranda (Steven) Lananger of Cyclone PA, his mother, Margaret Moran of IA, his siblings, George Luse Jr. of NC, and Colleen (Mark) Dickerson of IA, Nieces, Virginia (Xinge) Yang, and Jessica Dickerson and nephew, Anthony Dickerson. Also left behind is his constant canine companion, Troy, and his dear friend, DeVora Fonder, who extended friendship and care to him in the last several years. The family wishes that memorial contributions be sent to The Damien Center in Albany, NY, an organization that he spent much time with and cared about deeply. Sympathy cards can be sent to his mother, Margaret Moran, at 901 2nd Ave, Vinton, IA 52349.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store