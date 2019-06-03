Jonathan M. Priess of Brooklyn, New York, died suddenly May 20, 2019, at home. Mr. Priess was born in Schenectady on March 26, 1960. He graduated from Duanesburg Central Schools in the class of 1978 and from Binghamton University in 1985 with BA in Liberal Arts. Mr. Priess then earned a master of Social Work from Hunter College. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Diane Cotton (William Albers) of Malta, and Gilbert H. Priess (Barbara) of Voorheesville; his brother, David C. Priess of Mayfield and Sean Q. Lee of Malta; and his sisters, Ruth F. Priess (Jonathan Daniels) of Green Island and Lovasia Lee of Malta. He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Wielt. At the time of his death, Jonathan was employed by the New York City Education Department as a school social worker. Before that he worked for Henry Street Settlement House in Manhatten. His years as a guidance counselor at Brooklyn Preparatory High School were his most rewarding. He showed his students, and they saw, the kind, patient, and supportive person that he was. Passionate about the arts, he amazed us with his encyclopedia knowledge of cinema and classical music and loved sharing his favorite books, films, and music with us. Jonathan was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. Family members and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Jonathan's life at the Italian Community Center on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany on Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary