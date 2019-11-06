|
Jonathan N. Mills, 27, sadly died on November 3, 2019. Born in Schenectady on December 20, 1991, Jonathan is survived by his mother, Renee (Kristel) Mills; his brother, Jason Mills and grandparents, Marcia and Harold Mills and Melvyn and Barbara Kristel. He was also survived by his Godfather, Melvyn Kristel (Debra); his Godmother, Karen Neumann (James); cousin, Kayla Kristel and many aunts, uncles and other cousins. Jonathan was predeceased by his father, Nicholas Mills and great-grandparents, Nicholas Santoro and Edward and Mamie Konieczka. A sheet metal work for over 12 years with his family at Kristel Mechanical, a huge Dallas Cowboy fan,Jonathan loved attending Classic car shows with his Papa Mel, fishing with his grandfather Harry, hunting, play his guitar and spending time with his beloved dog Shilo. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, November 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning November 8th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow the services in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jonathans memory to a . To leave a message of condolence for Jonathan's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019