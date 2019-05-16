Jonathan R. Straight, 20, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born on September 6, 1998 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Richard and Deborah (Corey) Straight. Jonathan was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School class of 2017 and completed the International Baccalaureate Program of studies. He completed two years of undergraduate study at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan, majoring in Transportation Design. He is an accomplished artist and worked with a wide variety of media, focusing on automotive exterior design. Jonathan had a great sense of style and humor; making everyone feel like they were his new best friend. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Richard and Deborah; his grandmother, Pearl Straight; his grandmother, Lois Corey; his brother, David and David's wife, Becca and their children, Emerson and Hazel; his sister, Sarah; his girlfriend, Miranda Blaauboer; uncles, aunts, and cousins. Calling hours will be held at Northway Church 770 Pierce Road in Clifton Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17. A memorial service will be held at Northway Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Family and Friends are invited to attend both the calling hours and memorial service. The Armer Funeral Home, Inc. is supporting the remembrance process. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jonathan may be made to Northway Church for a fund to assist the Straight family and support mental health awareness. Online remembrances may be at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 16, 2019