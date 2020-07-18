Mr. Jordan Christopher Polk, age 34, of Schenectady, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady after a short illness. He was born December 3, 1985 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Kelly Hall Polk and the late Henry P. Polk, Sr. Jordan previously resided in Gloversville and attended Gloversville Elementary schools before moving and graduating from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD. Jordan received certification in culinary arts and enjoyed working as a cook in various restaurants in the Capital District area. He was employed by Unilux Advanced Manufacturing, located in Niskayuna, NY as a high steam and low steam boilermaker. Jordan loved to play and watch sports; Michael Jordan was his all-time favorite. Jordan played varsity basketball and football in HS. He was proudly nominated for the Who's Who among American High School Students. He enjoyed doting on his beloved daughter Janeesa. He was a generous, giving and loving son, brother, father and friend. Jordan will be extremely cherished and missed by all who knew him. Jordan is survived by his daughter Janeesa Lavery Polk, who he adored tremendously; his mother, Kelly Polk; his brother, Henry "Hank" Polk, Jr; his sister, Leslie Polk all of Schenectady, NY; his maternal grandmother, Gloria Hall; a special nephew, Messiah Polk; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his father, Jordan was predeceased by his maternal grandfather John Hall, Sr. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville where a Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with the Rev. Robert Linder and Rev. Melvin Brown officiating. Those attending the services are asked to follow social distance guidelines and please wear a facial covering. Interment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Gloversville next to his father. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to help ease his daughter Janeesa's future. Those who wish to donate are asked to send checks to his mother Kelly Polk, 231 McClellan St. Schenectady, NY 12304. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
.