Jordan R Govel, 28, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. He was born in Schenectady and is the son of Robert J. (Renae) Govel and Nancy Sharp (Paul) Dame. Jordan is the brother of Danielle Shadick; and uncle to his cherished nephews, Ryley & Connor Shadick. Jordan is survived by his girlfriend Tania Kellogg; and her three beloved children. Jordan is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, stepbrothers and stepsisters. Jordan was a hard worker and he took pride in the work he did for the clients that he loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. Jordan was kind, caring and loved by everyone that were granted the opportunity to spend time with him. He will always be remembered by his warm smile and infectious laugh. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Services in celebration of Jordan's life will begin at 12 p.m. with an opportunity for sharing and reflections. As Jordan would prefer, please wear casual attire. Memorial contributions may be made to Bernard & Mille Duker Children's Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 18, 2019