Joseph A. Artese, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in the Bronx, he was the son of Philip and Ethel Olson Artese. Joe was a professional truck driver for Teamsters local #294. For 20 years he drove for McLean's Trucking and then for the State of New York before retiring in 2007. He loved rock & roll music, building model ships, and hanging out in the garage with his sons and friends. He will forever be remembered for his love of family and enjoying good food. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved boating, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Dean Artese. His three children, James (Margaret Patrick) Artese of Rotterdam Junction, Lisa (John) Sweeney of Scotia and Michael (Christina) Artese of Rotterdam Junction. His four grandchildren, Katelyn & Kristen Roddy, Michael & Matthew Artese. His brother, Philip (Denise) Artese of Cortland Manor, NY. Joe is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family. Along with his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Doreen (the late Donald) Morris. The family extends their special thanks to the staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret of Cortona Church 1228 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. To leave a condolence or message to the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019