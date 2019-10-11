|
Joseph A. Artese, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret of Cortona Church 1228 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019