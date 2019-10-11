Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona Church
1228 Main St.
Rotterdam Junction, NY
Joseph A. Artese Obituary
Joseph A. Artese, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret of Cortona Church 1228 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
