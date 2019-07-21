Home

DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Rome Cemetery
Rome, NY
View Map
Joseph A. Hughes Obituary
Joseph A. Hughes, 63, of Cohoes, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may call at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment will be in Rome Cemetery, Rome, NY on Tuesday at 12 noon. www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019
