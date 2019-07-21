|
Joseph A. Hughes, 63, of Cohoes, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may call at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment will be in Rome Cemetery, Rome, NY on Tuesday at 12 noon. www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019