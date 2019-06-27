Just shy of his 84th birthday on June 22, 2019, Joe passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was loved dearly and will be missed greatly. Joe was a man of many interests and was always ready to explore them. He loved sports and was a passionate player and fan. Through the years, he played basketball, softball, golf and tennis as well as coached softball, soccer, and basketball. He ran and biked and enjoyed all sports on TV. He believed first and foremost that following the rules and playing fairly were most important and having fun was paramount. He taught himself many skills and was ready to explore all his hobbies - piano, keyboard, reading (especially history and WWII), card games, horseshoes, hunting, fishing and boating. He even tried his hand at drawing and did a pretty darn good job. He loved his country and the flag that represented it. A well performed Star Spangled Banner could bring a tear to his eye. If bungled on TV, the mute button was employed. Joe had a great sense of humor and was quick to engage in discussions and arguments with his kids and sometimes with TV sports announcers. His trove of one-liners was huge and he entertained the grandkids at every visit. Joe and his wife, Jackie had five kids and 11 grandkids, Kathy Lochner (Leslie Iarusso), Tom Lochner (Beth Lochner), Mike Lochner (Laurie Lochner), Theresa Lochner Mundy (Mike Mundy), Renee Lochner Fehl (Jeffrey Fehl). Grandkids, Kyle, Molly, Kieran, Bobbie, Kyle, Ian, Curtis, Samantha, Keegan, Rowan and Emerson. As always, your family. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary