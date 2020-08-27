Joseph A. Martinelli, 95, longtime resident of Hudson Ave, died peacefully on August 23, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Ballston Lake on February 18, 1925, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Martinelli and husband of the late Phyllis Costanzo Martinelli. Affectionately known by many as JoJo, he enlisted in the US Navy and served honorably aboard US Submarines Tilefish, Tuna and Remora during WWII where he participated in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of the war. Upon returning home from war, Joe went into the construction business with his father and brother. In 1950, he owned and operated a dairy farm in Cambridge. At which time he also ran a milk route hauling for himself and neighboring farmers, getting their milk to the local creamery. On April 15, 1951, Joe married the love of his life, Phyllis, with whom he would share 61 years of marriage with, until she passed in 2013. He would go on to work at G.E. Schenectady for 24 years until retiring in 1985 as a foreman. Throughout his life, Joe was a carpenter and mason who was always willing to help family and friends around him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and gardening. Survivors include his faithful children Wayne Martinelli, Jody (Carolyn) Martinelli and Rosemarie Bitting, loving grandchildren Erin, Daniel, Alana and Gianna Martinelli, Christopher Bitting and Amanda (Antolino) Torres, great-granddaughter Avianna Rose Torres, a great-grandson Torres to be born in December 2020, sisters Virginia Giorgio, Rita Rambler, brother Phillip Martinelli and several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his wife Phyllis, daughter-in-law Marge Martinelli and sister Marty Snyder. Military honors and burial service will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871 on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the visitor center at 2:15 p.m. There will be no calling hours. Those wishing to remember Joe in a special way are asked, in lieu of flowers, to make a memorial contribution to charity of their choice
in his memory. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
for directions and to leave condolences for Joe's family.