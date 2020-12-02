Joseph A. Robinson, 78, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home in the company of his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Joseph Robinson and Katherine (Thompson) Odabashian and husband of the late Patricia (Velton) Robinson. Joseph worked for National Grid for 30 years, retiring in 1994 as a manager. After retirement he worked for the East Greenbush Central School District for several years. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed NYS Lottery Quick Draw. Joseph is survived by his children, Tracy (Tom) Zayac and Matthew (Maureen) Robinson; his grandson Thomas Zayac; his sister Debra (Howard) Goldman and brother Charles Odabashian. He is also survived by his longtime sweetheart Ginny Stoliker and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga Cemetery, Schuylerville. Masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joseph's name to Disabled American Veterans
