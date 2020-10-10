1/1
Joseph Anthony DeMeo Jr.
1941 - 2020
Joseph Anthony DeMeo, Jr., 79, of Niskayuna, formerly of San Francisco, CA, passed away on Thursday, October, 1, 2020 in Guilderland, NY. Born in Schenectady, NY, on September 6, 1941, he was the son to the late Joseph and Henrietta DeMeo. Joe graduated with an MBA as well as a BS in Chemistry from Cornell University. He was an Olympic Wrestling Coach with the Adirondack Three-Style Wrestling Association ATWA and coached for over 60 years until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. He was also a member of; Mont Pleasant High School Alumni, Cornell University Alumni, Stanford University Wrestling Head Coach, University at Albany Wrestling Head Coach, ATWA Head Coach, 1996: New York State College Wrestling Hall of Fame, 2005: Developmental Coach of the Year, USA Wrestling, 2005: Schenectady City School District Hall of Fame, 2006: Cornell University Hall of Fame, 2012: University at Albany Hall of Fame, and, 2013: National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Joe is survived by his eldest son Michael and daughter-in-law Miranda DeMeo, his son J Seph and daugher-in-law Lin Wang. His grandchildren Annika, Lennox and Ethan. Sisters Laurie Roche (Bob), John DeMeo (Jan), Rosann DeMeo (Tom DeSorbo), Debbie Johnson, Mark DeMeo, Tina Marchese (Doug) and sister-in-law Diane Ornston. As the oldest of eleven children, Joe is survived by many nieces and nephews who he adored and cherished. He was predeceased by David, Rosemary, Gary and Melanie DeMeo. A public procession for Coach Joe DeMeo will take place between 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery, 27 Glenridge Rd., Schenectady, NY 12302. Please note that all social distancing guidelines will be in effect and we request that all whom chose to attend must wear face masks for the protection of our entire community. Please also note those who wish may attend by car in groups of no more than 4 people, visit the burial site, pay respects and please continue to avoid clusters, while maintaining respectful order and moving through efficiently. A celebration of life will take place for Joe in the future, at a later date, when it is socially responsible to gather in groups again. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Anthony's Cemetery
