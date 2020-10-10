1/1
Joseph Anthony Malin
Joseph Anthony Malin Baby Joey passed in the presence of family on October 3rd, 2020. He was born at 6:47am and met the eyes of Jesus shortly after. Joseph was the son to Jordan Malin and Jessica Bez of Rotterdam. He is also survived by his aunts Jessica Malin and Christina Bez. Grandparents Jerry Marafito, Julie Malin, Brian and Lisa Bez. In addition, countless other family members mourn his absence. A private service will be held for family. "Joseph, We will never forget you. Nobody can take your place in our hearts. You will be the source of our strength when life seems too hard. We are forever grateful for the time we had together and truly blessed to have embraced an angel. Love, Mom & Dad."

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
