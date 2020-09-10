Joseph Anthony Mankowski, son, brother, devoted father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at home holding his children's hands. He was born on April 16th, 1939 to Anthony and Josephine (Szawiela) Mankowski in Schenectady, NY. He was a gentle giant and his kind heart and grace were always present. He loved his children and grandchildren and provided them with optimism, encouragement, and advice at any time. Joe had a passion for trains; if he wasn't out at a train yard photographing, he was building a model kit or attending an event with his friends. He was fascinated by cars from a young age, and frequented local racetracks throughout his life. He loved following sports and his loyalty to the Mets was unmatched. Joe graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art in 1962, with a B.S. in Industrial Design. He married Elsbette (Betty Jane) Grove (former spouse) in 1964 and worked as a designer for George Nelson Associates in New York on the '64 World's Fair Exhibition. In 1969, he began a career with Corning, Inc. that lasted 27 years. He retired in 1996 and built a log cabin near Hammondsport, NY where he enjoyed the peace and quiet of his natural surroundings. He would often sit on his porch and observe wildlife, sunsets, and his grandchildren playing in the yard with a beautiful view of Waneta Lake. He taught us to love, and how to be patient and respectful. His hugs were a heartfelt trademark. Joe was always curious, and his boundless creativity has been imparted on every member of his family. He is resting peacefully with his parents and God. His spirit and memories live on with all who shared time and smiles with him. He is survived by his brother, Mark Mankowski (Pam Mankowski), his son, Michael Mankowski (Erica Kessler), his daughter, Krystina Mahoney (Sean Mahoney), and granddaughters, Ella Mankowski, Keira Mahoney and Neve Mahoney. His nieces, Kimurlyn Mankowski Bermant (Ilya Bermant), Susan Mankowski-Winkler (Pete Winkler), Sarah Mankowski-Osbourn (Dan Osbourn), grandnephews Mason Bermant and Henry Osbourn and grandniece Evelyn Osbourn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support the Expanding Horizons program at The Studio of the Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) located at 1 Museum Way, Corning, NY 14830. Checks may be made payable to The Corning Museum of Glass, and please include a note that the gift is exclusively for the Expanding Horizons program. For more info.: https://www.cmog.org/get-involved/give
An informal celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are with the LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport. Online condolences or remembrances of Joe are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
.