Joseph C. Neaton, 56, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died Monday, Dec. 30th at Albany Medical Ctr, after being stricken several days ago. Born in Saratoga Springs, Feb. 14, 1963, son of Elizabeth Pictheralle Neaton of Fort Edward and the late George F. Neaton, Joe was a 1981 graduate of Mechanicville High School. A concrete mason for most of his life, Joe had lately worked for AJS Masonry of Clifton Park, and had over years worked for Ross Concrete, Evolution Const. and others. Joe always said he was a Jack of all trades and a Master of ALL. He lived his life to the fullest. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling, especially on a motorcycle. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include two daughters, Jaime Neaton and grandson Connor and Emily Neaton; siblings, John Elwell of Maine, Charles (Kelly) of Mechanicville and Mark (Dana) of Malta and their children. Also his daughters, mother, Maria Delano Istorico of Niskayuna. In addition to his Dad, he was predeceased by sister, Hilma Elwell Wolf; grandparents, Charles and Wilma Neaton, Ada and Joseph Pitcheralle. Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St. Mechanicville on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., with Funeral Service to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a in memory of Joseph C. Neaton. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020