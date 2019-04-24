Joseph Christopher Silverio, 34, of Hillcrest Road, died Monday at Ellis Hospital after being stricken during dialysis. Joe was born in Schenectady on March 11, 1985, the son of Joseph and Karen Picard Riccardi Silverio. He was a 2002 graduate of Schenectady High School and worked for several years at the Rubin Dialysis Center in Saratoga. Joe dappled in professional sports betting; and his August Place to be was Saratoga. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his loving sons, Dominick Ryan Silverio and Christian Joseph Silverio; siblings, Kristen and her husband, Breon Burgos and their sons and Nicholas Silverio and his fiancée, Katie Harrington; grandmothers, Loretta Riccardi and Anna Silverio; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Friday from 9 am until 12 noon and then to St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place, where a Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Joey's memory in care of the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary