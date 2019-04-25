|
Joseph Christopher Silverio, 34, of Hillcrest Road, died Monday at Ellis Hospital after being stricken during dialysis. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and then to St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place, where a Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Joey's memory in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019