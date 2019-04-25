The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
Joseph Christopher Silverio Obituary
Joseph Christopher Silverio, 34, of Hillcrest Road, died Monday at Ellis Hospital after being stricken during dialysis. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and then to St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place, where a Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Joey's memory in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
