Joseph Christopher Taylor, age 71, of Richmond, VA formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. Devoted father of Joseph C. Taylor, II. Dear brother of Jacquelyn Taylor, Gordan Collier, Jabari Grant, John Grant, Anthony Grant, Kim Grant, Michael Grant, Calvin Grant, Vanda Wallace, and the late June Wright. Prior to retirement, Mr. Taylor was the owner of American Auto Detailing in Richmond, VA. He also enjoyed fly fishing and cars. All services are being handled privately under the direction of Penn Jersey Cremation Solutions. For info, condolences, and guestbook please visit www.pennjerseycremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019