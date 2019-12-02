|
Joseph Curcio Jr., 100, of Scotia, passed away at the Grand Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Guilderland. Born in Rotterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Lusigrora) Curcio. He served his country in the Army during World War 2. In the war, Joseph served as a tank driver and sharp shooter in the Army. Because of his service, in 2013 he earned the rank of Legend and was awarded the Defender of Freedom award by the NRA Golden Eagles. After the war, Joseph was employed as an inspector for the General Electric Company in Schenectady. He was passionate about and had a great love for animals. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Lois Curcio; one son, Joseph Curcio and three brothers, John Curcio, Sam Curcio, and Peter Curcio; as well as two sisters, Vera Curcio and Mary Smith. He is survived by his son, Gary Curcio (Charlene) of Glenville and several grandchildren, Jason Curcio (Valerie), Joseph Curcio (Joni), Kimberly Rafiq (Ahmed), Gary Curcio Jr, Michael Curcio, Sheri Tyrell (Dennis), Gregory Curcio (Allison) Suzanne Lawrence, Jeannie Dewan, Melinda Curcio. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren, Samuel Karlitz, Carmela Curcio, Toby Curcio, Aryanna Rafiq, Evan Rafiq, Lorelei Rafiq, Brooke Tyrell, Robin Tyrell, Dennis Tyrell, Nora Curcio, Marcus Lawrence, Nichole Lawrence, Logan Dewan. A Celebration of Joseph's life will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12 noon at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue. A visitation will be from 11 to 12 noon prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joseph's memory to the WoundedWarriorsProject.org. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019