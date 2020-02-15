|
Joseph D. Muth, age 94, died February 13, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center after a brief illness. Joe was born on September 29, 1925 in the back bedroom of the family residence at 10 North Fuller Street in the area of Schenectady known as "Frog Alley". Joe attended St. John the Evangelist Elementary School, where he was an altar boy and as a youngster sang in the men's choir. Joe also attended Washington Irving Junior High School and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in June 1943. Joe enlisted in the United States Navy and received a medical discharge. Joe worked as a butcher and counterman at George's Meat Market on Albany Street in Schenectady in the early 1940s to the middle 1950s at which time George's Meat Market closed. Joe then work in shipping and receiving at the Maqua Company, Glenridge Sanitarium and the Northeast Savings Bank from which he retired at the age of 65. In addition to his fulltime jobs Joe worked weekends as a butcher and counterman at the Grand Cash Meat Market on Broadway in Schenectady for over 20 years. Joe loved jazz and big band music and attended big band concerts locally when he was in his 90s'* Joe was known as a sharp dresser and a good dancer. Joe could be seen jitterbugging at Cane's Castle and the Chicken Shack in Schenectady, the Circle Inn in Latham and other dance venues. Joe was an avid New York Yankee fan and attended Siena men's home basketball games for many years. He also attended all the home Union College hockey games watching his nephew Colin Stevens play on the Union College National Championship team. Joe took up golfing in his 50s and was an avid golfer for over 30 years as a member of the Stadium Golf Course. In addition to his parents, William H. II and Delia (Davies) Muth Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Mary A. Blaser and Cyrilla M. Hamilton, his brother, William H. Muth III, who died on January 17, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Joe was also predeceased by his nieces, Mary E. Hamilton, Patricia A. Arket and Karen Sue Muth. Joe is survived by his brother, Richard E. Muth, a niece, Barbara Stevens (Arthur) of Niskayuna, three nephews, John T. Hamilton (Jennifer) of Schenectady, William H. Muth IV (Carol) and Timothy R. (Joan) Muth both residing in Florida. And several great nieces and great nephews. Hu is also survived by his devoted friend, Diane Wood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. There will be a calling hour Monday from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Joe's family wishes to thank the staff at Kingsway Arm and Community Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020