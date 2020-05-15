Joseph D. Pietrosanto, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Wesley Health Care. He was born on April 21, 1931 in Schenectady, NY, the son of the late Giuseppe Pietrosanto and Maria Grazia (Cesare) Pietrosanto. Joe graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady where he met his future wife Marilyn Farone. After they wed Joe went to work with his brother in the produce business and ended up making it his lifelong career. He was a buyer for Price Chopper for many years and he spent several years in Florida working for various companies all within the produce industry. He and his wife Marilyn owned and operated Boppitt's Deli in Wilton from 1977-1984. He loved being there to greet and converse with the customers. Later he opened and operated Boppitt's Lawn & Garden Center on Rte. 29 in Saratoga Springs until his retirement. His retirement consisted of many different part time jobs all still within the Produce industry that he loved. He was never one to fully retire and always enjoyed the work and meeting and talking with people. He was a very kind, quiet and gentle man who always put his family first and never lost interest in what they were doing. Joseph is survived by his four children, Holly Wagar (Don), Tom Pietrosanto (Mollie), Mark Pietrosanto (Susan) and Jeff Pietrosanto (Jamie). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dawn, Nancy, Kyle, Caitlin, Alyssa & Bryan as well as six great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn and his grandson, Joseph. A celebration of Joseph's life will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 15, 2020.