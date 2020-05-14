Joseph E. Amorosi, 93, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a short illness. He was born to the late Antonio Amorosi and Pasqualina Amorosi Rossetti. He was happily married to Lucy Torosian Amorosi for 64 wonderful years. After High School, Joseph would join the United States Army where he would serve his country honorably and faithfully in Germany for 4 years. He then worked as a transportation supervisor for the Schalmont School District where he would retire after 34 years of service. He was a premier bowler in the Capital District, eventually being inducted into the Schenectady Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed spending his summer days at the Saratoga Racetrack, studying the horses and offering betting advice. His grandsons where a large part of his life, and he cherished watching them grow up. He spent many weekends traveling around the country to watch them play baseball. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Lucy, his son, Chris (Jane) Amorosi, his grandsons; Joseph (Monica) Amorosi, and Christopher (Claire) Amorosi, his sister-in-law, Beverly Amorosi, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Pasqualina, and his siblings; Pasquale Amorosi, Angelina Mango Amorosi, Julius Amorosi, and Andrew Amorosi. Services for Joseph will be held privately, with a burial taking place at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. A celebration of Joseph's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, PO Box 760 Schenectady, NY 12301. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.