Joseph E. Bray, 84, of Bray Road, Sloansville, died Friday, July 24th at his home under the loving care of his family. Joe was born June 10, 1936 in Sloansville, NY a son of Joseph Budd Bray and Charlotte (Mastropaolo) Bray. He graduated from Schoharie High School, class of 1954 and had a long career in automobile mechanics. He served in the Air National Guard and worked for Langan Porsche-Audi and Colonie Motors for many years before retiring from NYS DOT in 2001. Joe was a devoted family man and known for his willingness to share his skills and mechanical know-how with many friends and neighbors. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of automobile racing, collected license plates, and served 30 years on the Zoning Board of Appeals for the Town of Esperance. Survivors include his wife, Irene (Estenes) Bray whom he married October 24, 1964, his children; Andrew (Janine) Bray of Morgantown, WV, Mary (Brian) Gallagher of Esperance and Elizabeth (William) Rose of Duanesburg, his cherished grandchildren; Joseph and Andrew Bray, Allison and Sean Gallagher, and Emily and Hailey Rose along with several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Bray in 2002. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29th at the Sloansville Valley Cemetery, Rte.30A, Sloansville. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Bray to the Cemetery, C/O Ruth Kulesa, Treasurer, 417 Sanitarium Rd., Esperance, NY 12066. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and Central Bridge along with the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Bray family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com
