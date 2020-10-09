Joseph E. Couture, 91, of Kennesaw, GA, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away on October 4, 2020 at home after a brief illness. Joseph was born on April 24, 1929 to Joseph and Laura (Tryon) Couture in Schenectady, NY. After graduating from Nott Terrace High School in 1947, he enlisted in the United States Army on August 17, 1948. After proudly serving, he returned to the states and was honorably discharged on August 16, 1951. Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart Helen Bialczak on May 5, 1951. Joseph was employed for many years as a supervising automotive mechanic for the city of Schenectady. Upon his retirement from that position in 1984, he spent the next 20 years as a bus driver for the Niskayuna school district. In 2007 he and his wife relocated to Kennesaw, GA. A lifelong lover of all things outdoors, Joseph enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, boating and camping at Moffitt's Beach in Speculator, NY and in his later years at Allatoona Lake in Canton, GA. Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife Helen in 2013. He is survived by his sister, Edna (Couture) Gage of Schenectady, NY; his son, Joseph E. Couture, Jr (Debra DiCocco) of Saratoga, NY; and his daughter, Laurie L. Berard (Henry) of Kennesaw, GA. Six grandchildren, Dana, Amy, Giovan, Peter, Michelle and Joseph and their spouses; soon-to-be eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service and interment at will be held at a later date in Kennesaw, GA.



