Joseph E. Fountain, 73, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Calling hours are Wednesday, 3 to 5 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Those wishing to attend the burial can meet at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. Joe's full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Gazette.



