Joseph E. King 75, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, New York on March 16, 1943, he was the son of Alonzo and Doris King. He served in the US Navy. As a young man, Joe worked as a butcher and later at Tufflite in Ballston Spa, retiring from Ball Metal in Saratoga Springs. He was a member of American Legion Post 234 in Ballston Spa and Ballston Spa Elks Lodge 2619. Joe was a very social guy and he loved spending happy hour with his friends and family. He lived life to the fullest and there are many stories that prove it. Joe is survived by his daughter, JoAnn Johnson; grandchildren, Sam and Jacob; siblings, Karen Dussault, Al King and Cindy Wade; longtime companion, Jan Murray and her family; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends. All are invited to a celebration of Joe's life on Friday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the American Legion, 24 Pleasant Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe to the American Legion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. "Kinger has left the building" Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary