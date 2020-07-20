It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph E. Tomkowski announce his July 12, 2020 passing at the age of 72. Joe was born in Schenectady, NY November 29, 1947. He was the son of the late Edward and Anna Kiszkiel Tomkowski. Joe was a husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and cousin. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School Class of 1966. He attended Hudson Valley Community College. Joe retired from New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation after 38 years of service. Joe was the husband, partner and best friend of Susan Prokop Tomkowski. Joe and Susan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past June 14th on Flag Day. He was the beloved father of Janice (Dino) Santuccione, and Daniel Tomkowski. He was the loving grandfather to Taryn Willis, Amanda and Nick Santuccione. Joe is survived by his brother Anthony Tomkowski of Morgantown, WV, nieces, nephews, and many cousins. Joe was predeceased by his brother Francis Tomkowski. Services and interment will be private. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
