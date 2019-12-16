Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
156 East Main Street
Amsterdam, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
156 East Main Street
Amsterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Emanuele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Emanuele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Emanuele Obituary
Mr. Joseph Emanuele, 86, of Amsterdam, NY died peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:15a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche M.S. as celebrant. Burial will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Calling hours for relatives and friends will be held on Thursday morning, prior to Mass from 9a.m. to 11a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -