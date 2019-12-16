|
Mr. Joseph Emanuele, 86, of Amsterdam, NY died peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:15a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche M.S. as celebrant. Burial will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Calling hours for relatives and friends will be held on Thursday morning, prior to Mass from 9a.m. to 11a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019