Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Joseph F. "Papa Joe" Campito

Joseph F. "Papa Joe" Campito Obituary
Joseph F. "Papa Joe" Campito, age 91, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Viola Campito; his brother, Frank Campito, and his sisters, Rose DeMaria and Julie Guyon. Joe was born and raised in Albany and spent his entire life in the Capital District. He attended Philip Schuyler High School where he participated in sports. Joe was proud to have served aboard the USS Essex in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was the Executive Vice-President of Campito Plumbing and Heating in Latham, and remained active in the day to day business until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed attending Shenendehowa athletic events and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Paul (Karen) Campito, Mitchel (Lucille) Campito, daughters Marianne (Jeff) Jutton, and Susan Campito Almaviva; grandchildren, Brian (Justine) Jutton, Meghan (Tyler) Lemire, Jessica Campito, Alexandra (Chad) Cassidy, Michael Almaviva, David Almaviva, Olivia Almaviva, Emily (Jeremy Snopkowski) Campito, and Jeffrey (Kristen) Campito. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Chase Jutton, Adalee Jutton, Colbie Jo Jutton, Grace Campito, Dylan Campito, and Calvin Lemire. Public calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Monday's funeral service will be private. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
