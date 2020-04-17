|
|
Joseph F. Di Bella, 68, of East Greenbush, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Ctr. Joe was born June 7, 1951, in Schenectady, New York, the son of the late Maurice and the late Rose (Mangona) Di Bella. He was a graduate of Bishop Gibbons High School and Siena College. Joe was a Financial Advisor for The Di Bella Financial Group and New York Life Insurance Co. Joe was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed coaching kids. He was a long time President of SORENSCO Babe Ruth and the East Greenbush Sports Complex. Joe enjoyed collecting civil war memorabilia, his annual family vacations to Cape Cod, and watching his grandchildren play ball from the sidelines. Joe was instrumental in starting the Bus Stop Club organization a local non-profit who focuses on children who have a sibling with chronic illness. Survivors include his wife of 48 years Marie A. Di Bella, son Joseph L. (Kelley) Di Bella and their children Corinne and Owen, daughter Angela (Stephen) Tobin and their children Mark and Eric, and sister in law JoAnn (Karl) Hernas. He is also survived by many cousins and wonderful friends. The family would like to thank there wonderful aides who allowed Joe to live at home for the past few years, and a special thanks to Dr. William Caramore for his guidance, compassion and amazing friendship. The family would also like to thank their community, friends and family for providing strength, guidance and love after Joe's injury. Friends may call Via Zoom Link from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wjrockefeller.com. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to the BusStopClub.com or P.O. Box 473, East Greenbush, NY 12061. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later time. Copy and paste the following Zoom link in your browser Via Zoom Link https://zoom.us/j/91088722843
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020