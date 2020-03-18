|
Joseph F. Gentile, 87, passed away on Sunday evening, March 15th at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville, NY. Born in Rotterdam, Joe was the son of the late Joseph R. and Ethel (Oliver) Gentile and was a graduate of Draper High School. A true outdoors man, Joe was a former bricklayer for Local 2 and for Quay Construction Company. He loved hunting, fishing and woodworking and was a member of the Ridge Runner Hunting Club. Predeceased in 2011 by his beloved wife, Vivian M. (Hunt) Gentile, Joe was also predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen in 1970, his son, Sean in 2007 and his brother, Richard. Joe is survived by his children, Wayne Gentile (Patricia), Joseph Gentile (Gail) and Tim Gentile (Theresa) all of Rotterdam, his grandchildren, Tara, Christopher, Nicole, Bryan, Kurtis, Joey and Shelby, several great grandchildren and his dear friend Dawn Kingsley of Bleeker. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held private at the convenience of his family. Interment in Schenectady Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Ridge Runner Hunting Club, 1386 Dunnsville Road, Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a message or a condolence for Joseph's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020