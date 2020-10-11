Joseph Francis Riley, 73, of Cromwell, CT, and formerly of Schenectady, husband of Patricia (Ruel) Riley for twenty-five years, passed away on October 2, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Niskayuna, NY, he was the son of Elizabeth (Normandeau) Riley of Ballston Spa, NY and the late Wyman Riley. He was a 1965 graduate of Niskayuna High School. Joe lived in Cromwell since 1980 and was employed with the PGA Tour at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for twenty-nine years. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam receiving the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to playing Santa Claus for family, friends and members of the club no matter how far he had to travel. Joe loved his family and friends and was always willing to help out with anything. Along with his wife and mother, Joe is survived by his son, Todd A. Riley of Broad Brook; one stepson, Rodney Gotowala and his wife, Jeri of Bristol; three stepdaughters, Corinne Gotowala of Bristol, Marsha Krolikowski and her husband, James of Bristol and Brenda Gray and her husband Ricky of Torrance, CA; his sister, Betty Churchill and her husband Glen of Hartford, NY; a niece, Heidi Sprouse of Johnstown, NY; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the spring due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. The Cromwell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
. Local arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Albany.