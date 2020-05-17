Joseph Frank Bellantoni passed away peacefully in Rotterdam, New York on March 20, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on December 11, 1935 to Anthony Bellantoni and Julia Mazza Bellantoni. He grew up in the working-class area of Greenwich with his parents and sister, Nancy. Joseph attended Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia, soon to find his way into the dairy industry. He utilized his science background and innate skills which he learned from his father, who was a successful mason in Greenwich. He settled in Delhi, New York with his wife Jean Geleta of Hornell, New York, raising his four children, Tony, JoElle, Jeryl Anne, and Janna. Joseph ventured throughout upstate New York, working up the management ladder within the dairy industry. He eventually moved to Schenectady, New York, where he worked in the medical laboratory field for years. He also briefly tried his hand at being an entrepreneur, opening The Sunrise Deli Business in Rotterdam, New York. Joseph re-entered the diary business later in his career and managed dairy plants in Danbury, Connecticut, Romania, and Guam. In retirement, he worked in various roles for his son-in-law's business until age 75. Joseph's life was never boring. He lived a full life. Joseph was adored by his family and friends, who supported him in every venture. A tireless worker, he was always available with an answer to any mechanical question or life skill you needed assistance with, and he would gladly share his perspective. Joseph enjoyed watching NASCAR, sports and comedy shows, and fishing throughout his life. He spent several winters visiting his two daughters in California, where he enjoyed being a snowbird and spending quality time with the grandchildren. He also enjoyed life events and celebrations with his extended Jasenski family into which his oldest daughter, JoElle married. Joseph is survived by his sister, Nancy Catalano of Greenwich, Connecticut, his daughters; JoElle (Larry) Jasenski of Rotterdam, New York, Jeryl Anne (Richard) Kessler of Encinitas, California, Janna (Walter) Baldwin of San Clemente, California, his grandchildren; Dustin Baldwin, Berkley Baldwin, Brittany (Spencer) Lanning, Trey (Marissa) Jasenski, Kylie Jasenski, Genevieve Kessler, and Harrison Kessler, one great-grandchild, and two great-grandchildren due in May. His son Anthony preceded him in death in May, 2007. He now joins in eternal life with his parents, Anthony and Julia, his son, Anthony Bellantoni, and his brother-in-law, Rocco Catalano. Details of a celebration of life are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities Senior & Caregiver Support Services, 1462 Erie Boulevard, 2nd floor, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 17, 2020.