Joseph G. DeLacey, 78, of Scotia, NY, passed away July 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a short illness. Joe worked for many years at Sindoni's Sausage and Combo's Fish Fry. He loved animals, scratch offs, fishing and oldies music. Joe was predeceased by his mother, H. Edith DeLacey; his father, James P. DeLacey and brother, James DeLacey. Survivors include his sons, Mark DeLacey, Michael Swint, Matthew Swint; daughters, Dawn Fuller and Megan DeLacey; his sister, Ardie (Skip) Monzo; brother, Michael (Billie Jean) DeLacey; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. There will be no calling hours as Joe donated his body to Albany Medical Center Anatomical Program. A memorial will be conducted at a later date. The family is asking that donations be made to The Animal Protective Foundation in Scotia, NY on his behalf.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019