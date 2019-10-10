|
Joseph G Guerra DDS, 86, passed away at his home on Lake George Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Joe attended Union College then Albany of College of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1956, he then went on to the University of Buffalo Dental School where he graduated in 1960. Joe owned and operated his own dental practice in Schenectady for 47 years before retiring. He loved his place on Lake George where he spent much of his spare time trying to catch fish. Joe greatly enjoyed his annual 4th of July parties and recently spent winters in Florida with his daughter and dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Rose Campriello Guerra; his brother, Michael Guerra and his wife, Lois. Joe is survived by his daughter, Jolee Guerra (Joe Smith); a nephew, Michael Guerra Jr (Julie); and a niece, Michele Shirmer (Michael). Also survived by dear friends, Mickey Ottati and Jack Boyajian. Funeral services, Saturday morning, 9:30 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. and 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours, Friday evening, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, St. John's Cemetery Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 180 Ridge Rd., Lakawanna, NY 14218.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019