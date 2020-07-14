1/1
Joseph G. "Ballantine" Ruggiero
Joseph G. "Ballantine" Ruggiero, 92, died at home Sunday, July 12, 2020. Joe was born in Schenectady to the late Anthony any Mary Tuscano Ruggiero. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in WW II. He was stationed in Japan in 1945 and was promoted to Sergeant in 1948. Joe spent his entire career in the beer distributorship business, retiring from the DeCrescente Distributing Company in Mechanicville. During his career he owned the M&F Beverage Center in Richmondville for 23 years. Joe was a member of the Rotterdam Elks. Joe was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Marie Ruggiero, his son, Russell J. Ruggiero and six siblings. He is survived by his wife, Margolane "Margo" Squillo Ruggiero, his son, Anthony (Ida) Ruggiero of Glenville, two step-children, Ron Thackeray of Schenectady and Rhonda (Maurice) Downs of Blenheim, nine grandchildren, Summer Logrippo, Russell Ruggiero, Jr., Joseph, Gina, TJ and John Ruggiero, Maurice and Margolane Downs and Taylor Thackeray. He was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 14 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family is requesting that those attending the calling hours leave after paying their respects in order to comply with social distancing regulations. Masks are required. A private funeral service will be conducted Wednesday morning. Entombment, with military honors, will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Scotia Fire Department, Emergency Vehicle Fund, 148 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 14, 2020.
