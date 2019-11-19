|
|
Joseph Jurczynski, age 71, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after experiencing cardiac arrest. He was born on July 17, 1948 at the Bellevue Hospital in Niskayuna, NY to Joseph Jurczynski Sr, and Marguerite Therese Jurczynski (nee Hebert). He was the oldest of eight children. Joe graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in 1966. In 1970 he procured his Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian from SUNY Albany and then enlisted in the United States Army. He served for three years as a linguist and was honorably discharged. Upon his return to New York State, Joe went back to school and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology, and was then employed by General Electric until his retirement. Joe married Sandra Jean Oliveri of Rochester, NY in 1975 and they had three chil- dren, Maresa, Chris, and Carla. He is survived by them, four adored grandchildren, Owen, Cora, Violette, and Ethan; his seven loving brothers and sisters, and his beloved dog, Banjo. There will be calling hours at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, on Thursday evening, November 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. His memorial service will be held at the Christ's Church of the Hills, 4809 Mariaville Rd, Schenectady, NY at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22. Interment will be private at Saratoga National Cemetery. Joe fiercely loved life, his family, reading, photography and history. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to The Ticonderoga and/or the Schenectady Historical Society.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019