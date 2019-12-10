Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer
1249 3rd St.
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hedgeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Hedgeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Hedgeman Obituary
Joseph E. Hedgeman, 76, of Colonie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday evening at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. He was born in the city of Albany and was the son of the late Eugene and Dorothy Mesick Hedgeman. As a young man Joe worked as a printer in Albany. In 1971 he started his long career in law enforcement when he went to work as a police officer at the Albany Police Department. He spent 25 years with the Albany Police, retiring with the rank of Detective Sergeant. He then opened his own private investigation business, Northeast Investigations, which he ran until going to work for the Albany County District Attorney's Office. He spent 15 years as an investigator under 3 different District Attorneys, before his retirement in 2015. Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Helen Patricia (Conway). He is also survived by his loving children Joseph (Mindy) Hedgeman, Theresa (John) Springer, John Hedgeman, and Patti Anne (Russell) Heaton, and by his grandchildren Emily and Joe Hedgeman, Jenny, Kenneth, and Benson Truong, Christina Fuglein, John David Springer, Mary Johnson, and Alice Heaton. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Jacobson and brother, Bob Hedgeman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Marie Dietz and Jean Hedgeman, his granddaughter, Rosie Johnson, and his beloved dogs, Max and Cookie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 1249 3rd Street, Rensselaer. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Joe be made to Rosie's Love Fund, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -