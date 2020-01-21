|
|
Joseph J. Iachetta passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 96, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Watervliet on December 18, 1923, he was the son of the late Antonio and Mary (Archer) Iachetta. Joseph grew up in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. Following his graduation he took employment with the former Behr-Manning Company in Watervliet but soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Martin (DE-30) in the Pacific Theater. Following four years of service, he was honorably discharged and awarded the Asiatic Pacific Medal with two stars, Philippine Liberation Medal with two stars, the American Theater Medal and the World War Two Victory Medal. Joseph returned home to Watervliet and his job at Behr-Manning. He was married to his wife, the former Doreen M. LaFore on October 29, 1950 and soon after was called up, as a reservist, by the Navy to serve his country during the Korean War. In his second tour of duty, Joseph served aboard the U.S.S. Ashland (LSD-1) in the Atlantic. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Doreen and Joseph resided in Watervliet, where they raised their family, and in December of 1974 relocated to Cohoes. Joseph took employment with the U.S. Postal Service and served as a letter carrier and supervisor, for many years, in Watervliet and as Postmaster in Schaghticoke. His last assignment was in the Cohoes Post Office from where he retired in 1982 following 30 years of service. Joseph later worked for the State Department of Taxation and Finance in Albany from where he retired. He was a member of the Watervliet Council of the Knights of Columbus, the Colonie Lodge of Elks, the Watervliet City Post # 729 VFW, the Watervliet Seniors and was an avid sports fan and long-time supporter of Siena Basketball. He was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and presently was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. The family wishes to thank the staff of Millview Assisted Living for their care and kindness offered to Joseph during his stay. In addition, his family deeply appreciates the special care Dr. Charles Sulzman and his staff gave to Joseph. He was the beloved husband for 65 years of the late Doreen M. Iachetta who died on April 22, 2016. Also preceding him in death was his son, Joseph; his twin daughters, Rosemary and Roberta; his sisters, Rose Murphy and Philomena (late husband Joseph) Ostwald; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John F. and Eileen Monahan LaFore; sister–in-law, Frances Lawton and brother-in-law, John LaFore. He is survived by his loving children, Diane (Stephen) Dombroski of Latham, Michael (Deborah) Iachetta of Rotterdam, Thomas (Cathleen) Iachetta of Waterford and Paul Iachetta of Malta; sister, Mary Anne (Charles) Kilcullen of Colonie; sister-in-law, Marie LaFore of Belchertown, MA and 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 12 pm from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 1 p.m. in the Church of St. Pius X, Loudonville where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend James Walsh, pastor. The Rite of Committal and interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Joseph's family on Tuesday, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020