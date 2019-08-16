|
On the morning of January 22, 2019, Joseph John Kral passed away. He died of Hodgkin's Lymphoma at Albany Medical Center. He is survived by his four children, Tracey Malone, Wendy Skoda, Lindsey Kral, and Joseph Kral II. Waiting for better weather, his family will have a cookout to celebrate his life this Sunday, August 18th. It will begin at noon and will go throughout the day. The location will be at a home he helped build with family in Altamont, Please call Joe at (518) 542-0085 for directions. In life, Joe was an avid fisherman, skier, golfer, excellent cook, and loved cars, preferring manual transition and was a huge fan of Lincoln Town cars and Mustang convertibles. He was born on February 12, 1951, and lived his entire life in his city of Schenectady. He worked at GE for over 40 years and didn't care for it. Those who knew Joe best will remember him for his remarkable sense of humor, creative mind, and inexhaustible laughter. He had an incredible ability to fill everything, no matter how mundane or small, with life and feeling. His conversations have been and will be sorely missed. Joe was a strong and consistent contributor to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A cause he cared deeply for. All reading these words are encouraged to contribute to St. Jude's important and noble work. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019