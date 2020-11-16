Joseph J. Lesley Jr., 98, passed away on Thursday November 12th at his home in Rotterdam. Born and educated in Schenectady, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Sophia (Janis) Lesley Sr. A graduate of Draper High School, Joseph received his degree from Union College in 1947. A former head teller with both Bankers Trust and 1st American Bank, Joseph also help his father run Lesley's Poultry Farm for many years. A WWII Army Air Force veteran, Joseph was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, the VFW Post 1895 and the Knights of Columbus. Joseph is survived by his cousins, Dolores Heisler, Donald Janis, Gail Govia, Millard Mott and Jacqueline Pooler and his longtime companion Eileen Laube. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning November 18th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 310 Princetown Road, Rotterdam, NY. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. To leave a message or condolence please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
.