Joseph J. Tetlak, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. He was the beloved father of Debbie Lott, (Alton Lott Jr) and grandfather of Alexis Lott, Breanna Lott and Nicholas Lott of Rotterdam. They were his greatest joy. Joe was known for his love of dancing. He enjoyed the Polka, Ball Room and Swing dances. He loved traveling to Florida for the winter as well as taking cruises to the Carribean. Joe also enjoyed spending his evenings at the Rotterdam Elks socializing. Joe was born in Pennsylvania. He was a retired Computer programmer for General Electric Company in NY. At Joe's request, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019