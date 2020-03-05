|
Joseph Jerry Coveney, 53, of Rotterdam, born on November 3, 1966 in Frankfurt, Germany, passed away peacefully March 3, 2020 in Kingston, New York. Joe graduated from Draper High School in Rotterdam, NY then enlisted into the United States Army where he worked as an Automatic Data Telecommunications Center Operator in Berlin, Germany from 1984 to 1987. After leaving active duty, Joe went onto work as a Computer Operator (in a Civilian capacity) at Ft Drum and then the Watervliet Arsenal. Joe worked as an Automation Clerk with the Defense Commissary Agency in Scotia, NY, an Export Document Examiner and Animal Caretaker with the Department of Agriculture, a Civilian Payroll Technician at the Albany V.A. hospital and ending his working career at Adirondack Beverage in Scotia, NY. Joe was predeceased by his loving Mother, Madolyn A. Curtin Coveney (7/24/2005) and his Father, Robert Jerry Coveney (12/24/2016). Joe is survived by his Sister, Maureen (Coveney) Goldsmith of Tenino, WA, Brother, James of Galway, NY and Sister, Lynn of Rotterdam, NY. Along with his siblings, Joe leaves behind his sister-in-law, Lorrie of Galway, NY, one niece, Megan (Goldsmith) Bennett of Tenino, WA, six nephews, Sean Goldsmith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nicholas Coveney of Rotterdam, NY, Jacob Coveney of Galway, NY, Brayden, Austin and Cayson Bennett of Tenino, WA, Teri Guy, Joe's long-time girlfriend, to whom he loved deeply and "daughter", Courtney O'Clair (PJ 143). There are many people that Joe had VERY strong relations with, but nothing like his 46-year friendship with Scott Breitenstein and Joy (Breitenstein) Kafka of Orlando, Florida. Strong bonds of friendship are rare to find and theirs was a STRONG one…so precious. There will be no calling hours or immediate service. At the request of the family Joe's remains will be laid to rest next to his Father at Saratoga National Cemetery. From his Family…thank you all for the kind words, thoughts, prayers, visits, text messages and posts during this difficult time. It has been rough but we all know Joe is at PEACE and with his parents. Arrangements by New Comer Cremations & Funerals. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020