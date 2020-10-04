July 13, 1960 – August 10, 2020 Recently, we lost our dear Joe (Joey) and as his family, we are profoundly overwhelmed by the tremendous support – both in person and virtually. We are forever grateful to so many people in the community, many of whom did not know our family, but nevertheless graciously came forward and provided us great care, comfort, and advice while managing through this horrific and unexpected loss. We deeply thank: Sergeant Daniel Braden of the Coeymans Police Department Rotterdam Police Department Rotterdam Fire Department Schenectady Police Department Town of Coeymans Police Department New York State Police Amsterdam Police Fulton County Sheriff's Office Chatham Police Department East Greenbush Police Department Menands Police Department, especially John Favata NYS Dept of Corrections & Community Supervision, especially Eric Cichy & Dan Munafo Bethlehem Police Officers Union Jay West & Correctional Peace Officers Foundation, Inc. NYS Corrections Emerald Society Pipe Band Albany Medical Center LifeNet Air Medical Transport Services Syracuse Upstate Medical University The Outer Drive neighbors, especially, Joe & Lisa Danowski, Sarah Ambrosino, and Daniel Vaughan Father Dominic Isopo of St. Luke's Church Father Richard Carlino David & Doreen of Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home and any others we may have unintentionally left out May God Bless and watch over all of you Maura and Gregory Zannitto Peter, Gregory (Michael), Mary, Margaret & Charles Zannitto



