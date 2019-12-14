|
|
Joseph Marotta passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 at the age of 97. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is now reunited with the love of his life Genevieve who passed away in 2009. He married Genevieve in 1943. They were married for 66 years. Joseph was born on October 25, 1922 in Schenectady, New York. He was one of six children (Arthur, Alphonso, Michael, Dominic and Phillomina) of Michael and Constance Marotta. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by his four brothers, his sister, and his parents. After serving in the army during World War II, he was in the home construction business in the 1950's, building more than 40 homes. In the 1960's he developed a trucking and road construction business that continues today under the guidance of his son Michael. Joseph is survived by his three sons, Joseph, Michael and Mark, and his grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Carrie Ann and Angelina. His family was the center of his life and he particularly enjoyed Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings. Please keep his family in your hearts and prayers during this time of mourning. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 evening, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to . You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019