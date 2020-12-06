1/1
Joseph M. "Joe" Aldi
Joseph M. "Joe" Aldi, 56, of Rotterdam Junction, passed away suddenly in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born May 9, 1964, Joe was the son of the late Louis and Laura (Cuzzone) Aldi. A small, tight-knit family, Joe was the beloved cousin of Barbara Aldi, Robin Schlicht and family. He was the dear "Uncle Joe" to adoring nephews Michael Schlicht and Calvin Jason. Joe lived his entire life in Rotterdam Junction. He was a graduate of Schalmont High School, and Hudson Valley. Joe worked as a Union electrician in several capacities. Joe was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Navy. He was also a proud volunteer fireman with the Rotterdam Junction Fire Department. Joe loved his family and he was very involved in his nephews' activities and they are going to sorely miss his presence in their lives. Outside of his family, Joe enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling. He also enjoyed photography as a hobby. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday Dec. 12th at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 1228 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY 12150. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rotterdam Junction Fire Department. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 6, 2020.
