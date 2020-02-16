|
Joseph (Joe) Michael Dolezsar, 90, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, February 14th, 2020. Born in Delanson, NY, Joe was the son of the late Louis and Mary (nee Sanyigo) Dolezsar. Joe was a 1948 graduate of Delanson High School, where he was a left handed pitcher for their baseball team for 4 years, and a 1951 Outstanding Graduate of the General Electric Apprentice Training Program. He was a decorated US Army veteran serving in Germany and France as a machinist in the Special Category Army with Air Force. He was extremely proud of his service throughout his entire life. Joe first worked as a machinist at the General Electric Co. until he and his wife purchased the historic Quaker Inn in Quaker Street Village, NY. After the sale of their business Joe went back to work as a machinist at the Watervliet Arsenal. In Joe's spare time he loved "hunting and trapping" on "The Farm", his 300 acre property in Pattersonville, NY. More recently Joe loved to travel with his wife. They had been on 15 cruises and taken countless trips to Hungary and all around Europe. He greatly enjoyed his time at the Saratoga Racino and going to the local Hungarian Club. Above all things, Joe loved the time he spent with his family. Joe leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Anna (nee Szarvas) Dolezsar, his loving children, Rose (Joe) Barra of Ballston Lake, Joe (Jennifer) Dolezsar of Pattersonville and Theresa (James) Beauregard of Rotterdam and his adored grandchildren, Joseph, Gabrielle, Blaise, Mikayla and Noah as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Veronica Canastra, Mary Boyd and Louis and John Dolezsar. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 210 Princetown Rd., Rotterdam, NY 12306. Burial with military honors will take place in the spring at Grove Cemetery, Delanson. Memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish at the address above. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
