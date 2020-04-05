Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Zuraski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Zuraski


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Zuraski Obituary
Joseph M. Zuraski, age 82 passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia Zuraski, daughters Terry Jean Zuraski-Little, Christine Zuraski, and Sandra (Jordan) Zuraski-Rankin, his sister-in-law Elaine Blaze, his brother-in-law Thomas (Sharon) Kaminski, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. All services will be private. Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to an organization of one's choice. To express condolences please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -