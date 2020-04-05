|
Joseph M. Zuraski, age 82 passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia Zuraski, daughters Terry Jean Zuraski-Little, Christine Zuraski, and Sandra (Jordan) Zuraski-Rankin, his sister-in-law Elaine Blaze, his brother-in-law Thomas (Sharon) Kaminski, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. All services will be private. Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to an organization of one's choice. To express condolences please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020